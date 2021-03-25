Opposition charges Centre of cutting short number of Parliament sittings

The productivity of Rajya Sabha has been more than 90 per cent and that of Lok Sabha stood at 114 per cent during the second lap of the budget session that concluded here on Thursday. Both the Houses adjourned sine die after meeting for about 24 days.

The Opposition alleged that the Centre cut short the number of sittings without any consultations, but members in the treasury benches maintain that the Assembly election in five States is the reason for adjourning the Houses sine die ahead of April 8, the last day according to the original schedule.

LS’ productivity

The Lok Sabha held 24 sittings which lasted for 132 hours. “The productivity of the House during this Session stood at 114 per cent. Earlier, 125 per cent productivity was achieved in the first session, 115 per cent in the second session, 117 per cent in the third session and a record 167 per cent in the fourth session of the 17th Lok Sabha,” said Speaker Om Birla in his valedictory remarks.

The Lower House sat late for 48 hours and 23 minutes to discuss and dispose of various matters. Demands for Grants from the Ministries of Railways, Education and Health and Family Welfare were discussed. “In respect of the Union Budget for the year 2021-22, the Demands for Grants of all the remaining Ministries were taken together for approval of the House and thereafter the Appropriation Bill was passed on March 17,” the Speaker said.

Bills introduced

17 Bills were introduced and 18 Bills were passed during the session in Lok Sabha. Bills such as the Arbitration and Conciliation (Amendment) Bill, the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order (Amendment) Bill, and the Insurance (Amendment) Bill were debated and passed in both the Houses.

The Congress said it will go to court against the Mines and Minerals Bill, and the Insurance Bill. “Bills were passed without Parliamentary scrutiny,” said Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge.

The Upper House adjourned sine die after sitting for 23 days during the second lap of the budget session. It sat for 104 hours and 23 minutes against the total scheduled time of 116 hours and 31 minutes during these 23 sittings.

“While the productivity of the first part of this Session from January 29 to February 12 has been 99.06 per cent, the productivity of the second part that began on March 8 comes to about 85 per cent. A total of 21 hours and 26 minutes of the House has been lost due to disruptions during this Session,” Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said in his valedictory address.

Rajya Sabha passed 19 Bills, including the consideration/return of the Appropriation Bills and the Finance Bill. the Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020, the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020, the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions Bill, 2020 and the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill are some of the Bills passed.