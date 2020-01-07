Opposition submits adjournment notice to Speaker on Mahadayi issue

Deepak Brara: An officer and gentleman
Deepak Brara, who spent over three decades with Air India, meant many things to many people.
Opposition parties in Goa submitted an adjournment notice on the Mahadayi water diversion issue to Speaker Rajesh Patnekar on Tuesday, before the commencement of the one-day session of the state Assembly.
The notice, signed by MLAs of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Congress and Independent MLA Rohan Khaunte, was submitted to the speaker at 9 AM.
The one-day session of the Assembly has been called by Governor Satya Pal Malik to ratify a constitutional amendment bill that extends reservation to Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies by another 10 years.
The Opposition has a combined strength of 10 — including five MLAs of the Congress, three of the GFP, one from the MGP and one Independent — in the 40-member House.
The notice mentioned that the House should be adjourned to discuss the approval/NOC given to Karnataka by Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry for taking up the “so called” drinking water project on the Mahadayi river.
The opposition parties have also said in the notice that there is “likelihood of misuse of approval/NOC for setting up irrigation project by Karnataka”.
They also want the House to discuss “diversion of the west flowing river Mahadayi into the east flowing river Malaprabha”.
The motion also mentioned that there is an increase in the salinity of rivers in Goa due to which there will be adverse affects on ecology, agriculture, ‘khazan’ lands (lands reclaimed from river or sea) and drinking water in the state.
Goa and Karnataka are locked in a dispute over sharing of the Mahadayi river water. Goa is strongly opposing the Kalasa Banduri project proposed to be built by Karnataka on the river.
The project is aimed at providing drinking water to three north Karnataka districts by diverting water from the Mahadayi, the lifeline of Goa, into the Malaprabha river. The Goa government has already challenged before the Supreme Court the order the of Inter-State Water Dispute Tribunal which allowed Karnataka to divert a certain amount of water from the river.
Deepak Brara, who spent over three decades with Air India, meant many things to many people.
It all depends on how some key developments of 2019 pan out in the new year. Ashwini Phadnis reports
An RBI pilot survey of Indian start-ups has confirmed what everybody knew – that women entrepreneurs are a ...
Unicorn India has a good track record investing in consumer, mobile/internet, enterprise and SaaS, cloud, IT ...
The ongoing slowdown, limited fiscal space, tepid investments and geopolitical tensions are set to push the ...
Following the positive cues from the Asian markets, the Indian benchmarks have recovered after witnessing huge ...
There are strings attached; do pay attention to what’s covered by wedding insurance policies, and what isn’t
The rupee (INR), on Monday, opened lower against the dollar (USD) and faced downward pressure initially. But ...
A decade that promises mind-bending changes in science and technology, more dire warnings on climate, and may ...
In the first week of 2020, we have a quiz on firsts.First up1 The major Indian cities during the British Raj ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
The decade ahead will see sensors embedded everywhere — from air purifiers, refrigerator shelves and wearables ...
Four Seasons’s Envoy programme gives a new spin to the concept by choosing content over followers
Which advertising campaigns stood out and why
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
The protests over CAA-NRC-NPR have acted as a trigger, uniting youth across religious beliefs and communities ...
Lies are being spread by the bogus brigade of vested interests, says Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Uttar Pradesh is a smoking cauldron of violence these days. There have been increasing reports of police ...
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...