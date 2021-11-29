National

Opposition wants debate on Farm Laws Repeal Bill

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on November 29, 2021

Jairam Ramesh

The Opposition parties move adjournment motions demanding a debate on the protests, compensation.

The Centre has listed the the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha on Monday, the first day of the Winter Session. But the Opposition wants a full-fledged debate on the circumstances that led to the repealing of the legislations in both the Houses of Parliament.

The Opposition parties have moved adjournment motions in both the Houses demanding a debate on the protests. The adjournment motions want the Centre also to provide compensation to the families of those farmers who died during the agitations.

Congress Chief Whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh said the Narendra Modi Government wants to push through the three farm laws repeal Bill in Parliament without any debate. "The passage of the laws 16 months ago was most undemocratic. The manner of repeal is even more so. The Opposition demands a discussion before repeal," he said.

Published on November 29, 2021

national politics
farmers
