Over 500 exhibitors from 18 countries will participate in IMTEX Forming 2024 — exhibition for metal forming and manufacturing technologies — in Bengaluru in January next year.

"The economic outlook for companies in the metal forming sector looks promising, and Imtex Forming will play a catalytic role in realising this promise," Indian Machine Tool Manufacturers’ Association (IMTMA) Director General and CEO Jibak Dasgupta said in a statement.

This edition of Imtex Forming is comprehensive in terms of technology offerings, with the inclusion of four exhibitions - Weldexpo, Moldex India, Tooltech, and Fastnex India.

Also read: How quick commerce is rising to every occasion

Tooltech will focus on machine tool accessories, forming tools, die and mould, metrology, CAD/CAM, and digital manufacturing, featuring the latest innovations in additive manufacturing and Industry 4.0.

Weldexpo will showcase technologies in welding and cutting.

Moldex India and Fastenex India, organised by Messe Stuttgart, will focus on moulding and fastener technologies.

According to the statement, Imtex Forming 2024 will feature around 500 exhibitors from 18 countries in an exhibition space of around 45,000 square metres, covering five exhibition halls.

IMTMA will organise the eighth edition of its expo IMTEX Forming 2024 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC) from January 19 to 23, 2024.

IMTMA president Rajendra S Rajamane said, "IMTEX Forming 2024 offers great opportunities for manufacturing industries to capitalise on the positive business environment in the country".

"As most visitors to IMTEX Forming would comprise key decision makers nurturing an intention to invest, exhibitors can have effective face-to-face business meetings," Rajamane added.