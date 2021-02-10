Over 68 lakh Indians received Covid vaccine shots so far

Rise all: Need a strong AM system
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
A total of 68.27 lakh beneficiaries, including 2,15,133 on Wednesday, have been given Covid-19 vaccine in the country so far, Health Ministry said here.
Among them were 56.65 lakh health care workers and 11.62 lakh frontline workers. With this, over 57 per cent of the total health care workers and 13.2 per cent frontline workers have been administered vaccine shots.
According to the Ministry officials, 13 States and Union Territories in the country have completed giving first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine to more than 65 per cent health care workers.
Top among them are Bihar which covered close to 80 per cent of its health care workforce, followed by Tripura, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. The lagging ones, which inoculated less than 40 per cent of the health care workers, are mainly Punjab and Tamil Nadu other than many northeastern States.
There was only one hospitalisation on Wednesday, the day on which there was no serious or severe adverse event following immunisation reported. There was no new death reported among the vaccinated people in the last 24 hours, said the officials.
Meanwhile, answering a question in the Lok Sabha, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday that as many as 13,117 Railway health care staff received the first dose of vaccination till date. Also, a total of 3.7 lakh Railways staff have been identified as frontline workers and they would receive vaccine jabs in due course of time, he said.
3D printing has a future — but India needs an integrated approach to keep pace with global manufacturing
Researchers at IIT Madras’s ‘Initiative for Biological Systems Engineering’ (IBSE) are poring over millions of ...
Social media influencers are flipping the rules by first getting followers and then launching products and ...
Paneer, once alien to the South, has found a lucrative market in Chennai
Returning inflation is the only cloud on the horizon, says , Executive Director and CIO, ICICI Prudential ...
Nifty 50 February Futures (15,119) The Japanese benchmark index - Nikkei 225 has jumped 2.12 per cent to ...
Break of the resistance at 72.8 can take the rupee higher to 72.75 or 72.65; traders can then go long with ...
The recent strong rallies in Sensex and Nifty 50 have pushed them to new highs, but stay alert
Pandemic slows down conservation project aimed at protecting the endangered river fish
Having made deep inroads into the global metropolitan culture, ethnic cuisine has become a marker of the width ...
Adversity at work can make teams come closer and go the extra mile
A scenic part of the Himalayan landscape is now an image of death and destruction
How can brands counter the trolling and activism they increasingly face on social media even as they need to ...
Why dairy giant Amul turned to its old ads during the lockdown
Winners and losers in the valuation rankings
Media and digital communications company Dentsu India expects a colossal rise in digital advertising in 2021.
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...