“Oxygen Express” starts journey from Navi Mumbai to Vishakhapatnam

The ‘Oxygen Express’ left from Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai to Vishakhapatnam to bring liquid medical oxygen for Covid-19 patients in Maharashtra.

According to the Ministry of Railways, the Maharashtra government had approached the Ministry to explore whether Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) tankers could be moved by Railways.

Railways explored the technical feasibility of transportation of LMO through Roll On Roll Off (RORO) service with road tankers placed on flat wagons. Seven tankers left Kalamboli station on Monday evening.

Transport parameters

Due to restrictions of the height of Road Over Bridges (ROBs) and Over Head Equipment (OHE) at certain locations, out of the various specifications of road tankers, the model of road tanker T 1618 with the height of 3320 mm was found feasible to be placed on flat wagons (DBKM) with a height of 1290 mm.

In order to ensure that parameters of transportation are tested, trials were conducted at various locations.

The DBKM wagon was placed at Kalamboli goods shed in Mumbai on Thursday and a T 1618 tanker loaded with LMO was also brought. Joint measurements were taken by representatives of Industry and Railways.

Based on these measurements, route clearances were taken and it was found that it would be possible to undertake movements as RORO as ODC (over dimensional consignment) with speed restrictions on some sections depending on overhead clearances.

Once the oxygen is brought to Mumbai, the State government plans to send tankers to the districts which are facing oxygen shortage to treat Covid-19 patients.