‘Oxygen Expresses’ deliver 30,000 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen to fight Covid second wave

Oxygen Expresses crossed the milestone of 30000 Metric Tonne (MT) of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) delivery in service to the Nation. So far, Indian Railways has delivered nearly 30,182 MT of LMO in more than 1,734 tankers to various states across the country, said a release.

Oxygen Expresses delivered more than 15,000 MT of LMO to the southern states of the country. Oxygen Expresses delivered more than 3,600, 3,700 and 4,900 MT of LMO in the state of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu respectively.

Till the time of this release, two loaded Oxygen Expresses on run with more than 177 MT of LMO in 10 tankers. It is worth mentioning that Oxygen Expresses started their deliveries 50 days back on April 24 in Maharashtra with a load of 126 MT.

Indian Railways endeavour to deliver as much LMO as possible in the shortest time possible to the requesting states. Oxygen relief by Oxygen Expresses reached out to 15 States namely Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Assam.

Stats

Till Sunday afternoon, 614 MT of Oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 3,797 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 656 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 5,722 MT in Delhi, 2,354 MT in Haryana, 98 MT in Rajasthan, 3,782 MT in Karnataka, 320 MT in Uttarakhand, 4,941 MT in Tamil Nadu, 3,664 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 225 MT in Punjab, 513 MT in Kerala, 2,972 MT in Telangana, 38 MT in Jharkhand and 480 MT in Assam.

So far, Oxygen Expresses offloaded LMO in around 39 cities or towns in 15 States across the country namely Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur, Bareilly, Gorakhpur and Agra in Uttar Pradesh, Sagar, Jabalpur, Katni and Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Mumbai and Solapur in Maharashtra, Hyderabad in Telangana, Faridabad and Gurugram in Haryana, Tughlakabad, Delhi Cantonment and Okhla in Delhi, Kota and Kanakpara in Rajasthan, Bengaluru in Karnataka, Dehradun in Uttarakhand, Nellore, Guntur, Tadipatri and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, Ernakulam in Kerala, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Tuticorin, Coimbatore and Madurai in Tamil Nadu, Bhatinda and Phillaur in Punjab, Kamrup in Assam and Ranchi in Jharkhand, said a release.

Indian Railways has mapped different routes with Oxygen supply locations and keeps itself ready with any emerging need of the States. States provide tankers to the Indian Railways for bringing LMO.

Criss-crossing the country, Indian Railways is picking up oxygen from places like Hapa , Baroda, Mundra in the West and Rourkela, Durgapur, Tatanagar, Angul in the East and then delivering it to States of Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Assam in complex operational route planning scenarios.