OYO Workspaces starts 700-seat Innov8 coworking centre in Gachibowli

OYO Workspaces, a managed workspaces solutions provider, is expanding its footprint in India and has forayed into the Hyderabad market with its new Innov8 centre.

This 700-seat centre, Innov8 Sreshta Marvel Hyderabad, is situated in Gachibowli..

OYO Workspaces aims to double its presence to over 50 centres across India by the end of 2019.

With three co-working brands operating across the economy, mid-scale and premium economy segments, namely Workflo, Powerstation and the recently acquired Innov8, OYO Workspaces is rapidly growing with 22-plus centres, 15,000 plus seats across 10 cities.

The new centre offers a meeting room starting at an introductory price of ₹600 per hour and a dedicated desk starting at ₹7,999 per month.

At launch, the centre has already received bookings from leading brands and tech start-ups.

Rohit Kapoor, CEO, New Real Estate Businesses, OYO, said, “This is our first centre in Hyderabad. With the demand for co-working spaces on the rise in Hyderabad, we will continue to upgrade various forms of real estate and rapidly transform them into efficient, connected and beautiful workspaces.”

Ritesh Malik, Founder, Innov8, said, “We expect this space to emerge as a favourite hotspot among working professionals here. Hyderabad is famous not just for its food and heritage, but also for its work culture and diversity and we couldn’t have chosen a better place to expand our portfolio.”