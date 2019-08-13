P Chidambaram only a “burden on earth,” says TN CM Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on P Chidambaram, saying the veteran Congress leader was “only a burden” on the earth.

The Chief Minister was responding to criticism of his party by P Chidambaram, who had reportedly said if the Centre decided to make Tamil Nadu a union territory, like it has done in Jammu and Kashmir, the ruling AIADMK would not resist such a move.

“Chidambaram was only concerned about his interests and not that of the country,” Palaniswami said, in his tirade against the former Union Minister.

He said that despite being a Union Minister for long, Chidambaram had not addressed issues concerning the state including the Cauvery river water dispute. “What schemes has P Chidambaram brought (apparently to Tamil Nadu), please tell me. How long was he the Union Minister? (but) what is the use to the country..(Chidambaram) is only a burden on the earth,” the chief minister said.

Palaniswami even asked if Chidambaram “gave adequate funds” while handling the Finance portfolio. “Did he usher in new industries or any projects. Did he solve the Cauvery dispute or the Mullaperiar issue, or that of the Palar?” Palaniswami asked, referring to the inter-state disputes involving Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh, respectively.

“For him, only his selfish (interests) are important, not that of the country’s,” Palaniswami said adding, the Congress veteran need not be taken seriously. “People have already rejected him,” Palaniswami, Joint Coordinator of the AIADMK, said.

Palaniswami also asked if Chidambaram had toured the state and met people, pointing out that he himself has come to Salem many times as Chief Minister and interacted with the members of public. “The ruling party was delivering various public welfare activities,” he added.

Asked about AIADMK’s stand on the scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, Palaniswami recalled late chief minister J Jayalalithaa had raised the matter in the Rajya Sabha in 1984 and indicated his party’s stand was in lines with her remarks then. Jayalalithaa had then reportedly made indications of supporting scrapping of the special status to that state.

‘Disappointing’

On Sunday, Chidambaram had taken potshots at seven regional parties ruling in seven states, saying they did not cooperate against the BJP’s move to scrap Article 370 in the Rajya Sabha out of “fear”.

Expressing dissatisfaction over non-cooperation of opposition parties, the Congress leader had said, “I know we do not have majority in Lok Sabha, but had the seven parties (AIADMK, YSRCP, TRS, BJD, AAP, TMC, JDU) cooperated, the opposition would have been in majority in Rajya Sabha. This is something disappointing.”

TMC had staged a walkout, but what was the difference, he had asked.