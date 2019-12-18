Parties take over protests from students

Opposition parties are taking up the protests of students against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The Left parties have decided nationwide protest rallies on Thursday, which will be joined by civil society organisations and some other Opposition parties across the country.

Protests on Flag Day

A meeting of the Congress leadership has decided to organise “Save India- Save Constitution” flag march at all State Capitals on December 28, on the Flag Day. Congress president Sonia Gandhi will hoist the flag of her party at Congress headquarters and a series of marches is being organised by the party.

“The flag marches are aimed at registering a strong protest against the anti-people policies of the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah led BJP government which has resulted in massive unemployment, economic slowdown, unprecedented price rise and atrocities against women,” said Congress general secretary KC Venugopal.

‘Communal poison’

He said the party will take up the passage of CAA and “brutal” police crackdown on protesting students and citizens during the marches.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury appealed people to join in the rallies against CAA.

“Modi-Shah Government is taking very decisive steps to disrupt the unity of people and to undermine the fundamental of our Constitution. Citizenship is not linked to the Constitution. By doing so we are deepening the communal poison between our people and spreading division,” Yechury said.

He added that the Centre, instead of addressing the livelihood issues of the people such as recession, unemployment, closing down of factories and agrarian distress, is hell-bent on dividing the people on communal lines.

“This is not acceptable. The way the students’ protests has been crushed — they are crippling the future of India. This will not be allowed,” he said.

‘Agriculture will suffer’

Meanwhile, All India Agriculture Workers Union — a Left-leaning union with seven million members — said agriculture workers will be the first victims of CAA and National Registry of Citizens.

“This is a clear indication of the priority of this government. Poor people will be asked to present papers which they don’t have. This is torture. They have already phased out out pensions and social security schemes. Agriculture workers don’t have any enactments to help them. Now, the changes they are making to Labour Laws is detrimental to unorganised workers, majority of them are agriculture workers,” AIAWU general secretary A Vijayaraghavan said adding that they will join the protests against CAA and NRC across the country.