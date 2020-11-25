National

Patel’s role in strengthening Congress will always be remembered: PM Modi

PTI New Delhi | Updated on November 25, 2020 Published on November 25, 2020

Was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram, and had been critical for a few days

Condoling the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said his role in strengthening the opposition party will always be remembered.

Patel spent years in public life, serving society, Modi noted.

A top strategist of the Congress and a most-trusted ally of its president Sonia Gandhi, Patel (71) died here in the early hours of Wednesday.

He was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram and had been critical for a few days. He had contracted Covid-19 and subsequently, developed complications.

“Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai’s soul rest in peace,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

