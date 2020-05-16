People hopeful of a ‘fresh start’ after lockdown ends, finds Gujarat study

People are hopeful of a “fresh start” after the lockdown, according to a latest study conducted by the Gujarat University in association with Mehrizm Foundation, a non-profit organization.

The study conducted by Gujarat University’s department of psychology and the Mehrizm Foundation surveyed over 700 people in Gujarat to determine the impact of lockdown and people’s overall outlook on the same.

The study showed that despite the current crisis, people are hopeful of things returning to normal post the nationwide lockdown imposed to combat the pandemic.

According to the report, 46.77 per cent participants were in strong agreement to the statement, “I feel everything will be alright and we will have a fresh start” while 36.24 per cent responded to the statement with ‘agree.’

The study also surveyed participants on different aspects of their mental health including a feeling of restlessness and concern as well as the impact on people’s routine such as sleep and productivity. 21 per cent of the participants feel restless despite an overall positive outlook.

On work productivity

While responding to the question about work productivity being affected because of lockdown, 31 per cent of respondents agreed that the lockdown had an impact on their productivity, while 14 per cent ‘strongly agreed’ to the statement.

“Usually, one would assume that because of the lockdown the work productivity must have been affected. But this depends on the occupation as well,” the report reads.

Over 23 per cent of participants were concerned about their health as well, having negative thoughts about the same. While over 31.46 per cent were feeling worried about their finances.

The report also highlighted how people attempt to cope with the lockdown.

People are turning to the internet to find ways to cope with the current situation. Over 70 per cent of the participants agreed with the statement that the internet had helped tehm deal with the current situation.

Over 60 per cent of respondents were in agreement with the statement that humour had helped them to cope with tension amid lockdown.

Gujarat University, in association with the foundation, has also recently launched a mental health helpline number +91 9555825001 for people dealing with mental health issues amid lockdown bringing over 50 certified psychologists on board for the same.

The government is soon to announce the guidelines for the fourth consecutive lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the country. So far, India has reported over 85,900 cases of Covid-19 with the death toll surpassing 2,700. Gujarat has been one of the worst-hit states in the country reporting over 9,900 cases with over 600 fatalities, according to reports.