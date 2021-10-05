Petrol, diesel prices hit their peak in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai

Prices of diesel and petrol hit a fresh record on Tuesday after oil marketing companies raised the prices of fuel. According to the Indian Oil Corporation website, petrol prices have increased by ₹0.75 per litre in Delhi since October 1, while diesel prices have risen by as much as ₹0.90 per litre since the beginning of October.

In Delhi, petrol was selling at ₹102.64 per litre and diesel was retailing at ₹91.07 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol was being sold at ₹108.67 per litre and diesel was at ₹96.66 per litre. Also, in Bengaluru, diesel and petrol were selling at ₹106.21 and ₹96.66 per litre respectively. In addition, in Chennai, people need to shell out ₹100.23 for a litre of petrol and ₹95.59 for a litre of diesel.

Prices of petrol and diesel vary in different States because of the local taxes (VAT) imposed by them.