Pharma City: Telangana seeks Rs 3, 418 cr from Centre

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 review: The only Android tablet that matters
A tablet that tries hard to be a notebook, aiming at busy folks on the go
Telangana has sought Rs 3,418 crore from the Centre for its Hyderabad Pharma City project.
A request has been made by KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industries, Government of Telangana, in two separate letters to Union Minister for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Dharmendra Pradhan.
The minister has asked the the Centre to provide a grant-in-aid of Rs 1,318 crore for implementation of external infrastructure linkages and Rs 2,100 crore for the project towards Phase-1 internal infrastructure development.
The total estimated investment in the Pharma city project is around Rs 64,000 crore with an employment generation capacity of 5.6 lakh jobs, according to the government.
It has been integrated as a priority node of the proposed Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor project and feasibility study for the same has also been completed.
The project will be a first-of-its-kind featuring state-of-the-art infrastructure and common facilities, including zero liquid discharge (ZLD)-based common effluent treatment plant (CETP), integrated solid waste management facility, district heating & cooling systems, logistics parks and a global pharma university, among others.
The overall master plan for 19,333 acres, detailed master plan and detailed designs for Phase-1 (8,400 acres) have been completed and environmental clearance received.
The Government of Telangana has constituted an SPV in the name of Hyderabad Pharma City Limited and implementation of Phase-1 has been initiated.
A tablet that tries hard to be a notebook, aiming at busy folks on the go
The Oppo Reno2 has a surprising bunch of top-line features making it no run-of-the-mill mobile but it doesn’t ...
A retired school teacher brings colour and comfort to hospital patients by stitching blankets for them
The administration and water friends or jal sakhis ensure that conservation steps are implemented
The past year has been quite torrid for investors, with slowing growth, geo-political tensions and problems in ...
The Sensex and the Nifty advanced 3% last week on good buying support
Operating profits, margins may face pressure due to low volumes and realisations
The stock’s run-up seems to have more than factored in the positives
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains