Pharma City: Telangana seeks Rs 3, 418 cr from Centre

Telangana has sought Rs 3,418 crore from the Centre for its Hyderabad Pharma City project.

A request has been made by KT Rama Rao, Minister for Industries, Government of Telangana, in two separate letters to Union Minister for Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal and Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Dharmendra Pradhan.

The minister has asked the the Centre to provide a grant-in-aid of Rs 1,318 crore for implementation of external infrastructure linkages and Rs 2,100 crore for the project towards Phase-1 internal infrastructure development.

The total estimated investment in the Pharma city project is around Rs 64,000 crore with an employment generation capacity of 5.6 lakh jobs, according to the government.

It has been integrated as a priority node of the proposed Hyderabad-Warangal Industrial Corridor project and feasibility study for the same has also been completed.

The project will be a first-of-its-kind featuring state-of-the-art infrastructure and common facilities, including zero liquid discharge (ZLD)-based common effluent treatment plant (CETP), integrated solid waste management facility, district heating & cooling systems, logistics parks and a global pharma university, among others.

The overall master plan for 19,333 acres, detailed master plan and detailed designs for Phase-1 (8,400 acres) have been completed and environmental clearance received.

The Government of Telangana has constituted an SPV in the name of Hyderabad Pharma City Limited and implementation of Phase-1 has been initiated.