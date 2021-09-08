Piyush Goyal appointed India's Sherpa for G-20

Commerce & Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has been appointed India’s Sherpa for the G-20, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The next G-20 Summit is scheduled for October 30-31, 2021 under Italian Presidency.

India will be part of the G-20 Troika (preceding, current, and incoming G-20 Presidencies) from December 1, 2021 till November 30, 2024.

G-20 is a major international grouping that brings together 19 of the world’s major economies and the European Union, with its members. It accounts for more than 80 per cent of global GDP, 75 per cent of global trade and 60 per cent of global population.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been leading India’s representation at G-20 Summits since 2014.

India has been a member of the G20 since its inception in 1999. India will be holding the G20 Presidency from 1 December, 2022 and will convene the G20 Leaders’ Summit in 2023 for the first time.