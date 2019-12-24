National

Plea moved in Delhi HC for recovery of damages for property destroyed in anti-CAA protests

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 24, 2019 Published on December 24, 2019

Brick-bats: Anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protesters clash with the police at Seelampur, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. - Photo: PTI   -  PTI

A plea was moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the authorities to recover damages for the destruction of public and private property during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests from those responsible.

The matter was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar by BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who urged the court to either take up the issue on its own or to permit him to file an application on the same.

The court, while declining any urgent hearing on the issue, said he was free to file an application which shall be listed in the normal course.

Upadhyay, also a lawyer, told the court that thousands of crores of property, including public transportation, has been damaged in the protests and the amounts be recovered from those responsible as it was being done in Uttar Pradesh.

There have been several protests in the national capital since the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has come into force and police has detained and arrested several persons involved in the agitations.

New Delhi
Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
