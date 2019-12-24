Plea moved in Delhi HC for recovery of damages for property destroyed in anti-CAA protests

IFA Fund invests ₹28 cr in agritech co Ecozen
The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund), managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors, has invested ...
A plea was moved in the Delhi High Court seeking directions to the authorities to recover damages for the destruction of public and private property during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests from those responsible.
The matter was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar by BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, who urged the court to either take up the issue on its own or to permit him to file an application on the same.
The court, while declining any urgent hearing on the issue, said he was free to file an application which shall be listed in the normal course.
Upadhyay, also a lawyer, told the court that thousands of crores of property, including public transportation, has been damaged in the protests and the amounts be recovered from those responsible as it was being done in Uttar Pradesh.
There have been several protests in the national capital since the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has come into force and police has detained and arrested several persons involved in the agitations.
The Innovation in Food and Agriculture Fund (IFA Fund), managed by Sathguru Catalyzer Advisors, has invested ...
Venture debt firm Alteria Capital has provided debt financing of ₹40 crore ($5.7 million) to Stanza Living, a ...
Sheroes is a women-only community platform that allows its members to do a lot of things
Baytree’s platform matches impact investors and ventures looking to raise funds
The spot gold made a failed attempt last Friday to break out of the range between $1,450 and $1,480 an ...
None of the schemes worked wonders, nor did the plentiful rain help
Food prices see an uptick. Agri GDP is recovering, too. But if the government continues to push prices down ...
Investors with a high-risk appetite and short-term perspective can buy the stock of GIC Housing Finance at ...
’Tis that season, but with a twist. Santa in the time of shrinking glaciers; the festival as a perfect plot ...
A former student of Jamia Millia Islamia University agonises that her alma mater — a safe space, and one that ...
The Arctic Circle is feeling the effects of climate change. That’s why Santa Claus is off to the Southern ...
A genre that’s continually evolving, jazz has the power to defy labels and borders
Reflections on ten big consumer trends that dominated the past decade
There is a shift in the way Marriott is looking at delivering luxurious experiences to its guests
Kerala wants to be India’s creative hub where designers ideate, imagine and innovate for tomorrow
How Fujifilm has used its imaging strength to re-invent itself
Recent incentive schemes such as KUSUM are not that popular. Meanwhile, policy flip-flops have hurt investor ...
The Indian renewable energy industry is in a situation of concern but there is no cause for despondency
The YS Jaganmohan Reddy Government’s decision to review power purchase agreements (PPAs) of some of the ...
With land and State resources in short supply, only higher education can challenge social hierarchies, says ...