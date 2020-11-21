PM holds review meeting for Covid-19 vaccine delivery

Covid-19 vaccines that prove their efficacy in Phase III trials may be given emergency use authorisation by the country’s drug regulator, a review meeting on Covid-19 measures chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday night was told.

The meeting was also told that many countries, such as Bangladesh, Myanmar, Qatar, Bhutan, Switzerland, Bahrain, Austria and South Korea have shown interest in partnering for development of Indian vaccines and their subsequent use. Five vaccines are in advanced stages of development in the country, of which four are in Phase 2/3 and one in Phase 1/2 stages, an official release said.

To administer the vaccine at the first available opportunity, database of healthcare and frontline workers, augmentation of cold chains and procurement of syringes and needles are in advanced stages of preparation. Apart from enhancing the vaccine supply chain, non-vaccine supplies are also being escalated.

The government also plans to involve medical and nursing students in training and vaccine administration, the release said.

Steps are being taken to ensure that vaccines reach every location and person according to the prioritisation principles. The digital platform for vaccine administration and distribution is ready and test runs are underway in partnership with State- and district-level stakeholders, the release said.