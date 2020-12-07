PM inaugurates construction of 29 km Agra Metro rail project

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
Inaugurating the construction of a ₹8,379.62-crore Agra metro-rail, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoped that tourism will rebound after the pandemic situation improves.
According to an official press release, the Agra Metro project comprises two corridors with a total length of 29.4-km and connects major tourist attractions such as Taj Mahal, Agra Fort, Sikandra with railway stations and bus stands. The project will not only benefit the 26 lakh population in Agra, it will also cater to over 60 lakh tourists who visit Agra every year.
Work is also being done on the multi-modal connectivity Infrastructure Master Plan, said the Prime Minister, at inauguration held online, and added that efforts are on to attract investment from all over the world to improve the country’s infrastructure.
The Prime Minister informed that post 2014, 450 km metro line has been operationalised, compared to 225 km previously. He also informed that work on the 1,000 km long metro lines is progressing expeditiously. This work is on in 27 cities of the country.
The PM reiterated that more than ₹100 lakh crore will be spent under the National Infrastructure Pipeline Project.
On March 8, 2019, Modi had inaugurated the Agra Metro project along with the commencement of commercial operations of Lucknow Metro on the entire 23-km long North-South corridor.
The Prime Minister said Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana was inaugurated from Agra and under this scheme, more than one crore houses have been approved for the urban poor. For the middle class of the city, help is being provided to buy houses for the first time. He said so far more than 12 lakh urban middle class families have been given help of about ₹28,000 crore to buy houses, according to the statement.
