PM launches customised crash course programme for Covid frontline workers

New Delhi, June 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a Customised Crash Course programme for Covid 19 frontline workers via video conferencing. The aim of this programme is to train about one lakh frontline workers in a span of 2-3 months. The training programme would be conducted in 111 training centres spread over 26 states.

“The top experts of the country have designed these six courses as per demands of the states and union territories. The training will be imparted to Covid warriors in six customised job roles such as Home Care Support, Basic Care Support, Advanced Care Support, Emergency Care Support, Sample Collection Support, and Medical Equipment Support. This will include fresh skilling as well as upskilling of those who have some training in this type of work. This campaign will give fresh energy to the health sector frontline force and will also provide job opportunities to our youth,” said the official statement.

Corona period has proved how important the mantra of skill, re-skill and up-skill is. The Skill India Mission was started separately for the first time in the country, a Skill Development Ministry was created and the Prime Minister's Skill Development Centres were opened across the country. Today Skill India Mission is helping millions of this country’s youth every year in providing training according to the needs of the day. Since last year the Ministry of Skill Development has trained lakhs of health workers across the country, even amidst the pandemic, it added.

People below 45 years of age will get the same treatment for vaccination as for people above 45 years of age from June 21, PM Modi said.

PM Modi said given the size of the country’s population, it is necessary to keep increasing the number of doctors, nurses and paramedics in the health sector. Work has been done with a focused approach over the last seven years to start new AIIMS, new medical colleges and new nursing colleges. Similarly, reforms are being encouraged in medical education and related institutions. The seriousness and the pace at which the work on preparing the health professionals is going on now is unprecedented.

PM lauds health professionals

The health professionals like ASHA workers, ANM, Anganwadi and health workers deployed in the dispensaries in the villages are one of the strong pillars of our health sector and are often left out of the discussion. They are playing an important role in preventing infection to support the world's largest vaccination campaign. The Prime Minister lauded these health workers for their work during all the adversities for the safety of each and every countryman. He said their role is huge in preventing the spread of infection in villages in remote areas and in hilly and tribal areas.