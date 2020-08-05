PM Modi leaves for Ayodhya to lay foundation stone of Ram temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set off to inaugurate the groundbreaking ceremony and lay the foundation for the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. He will spend three hours in Ayodhya.

He has boarded a special flight to Lucknow from Delhi. From Lucknow airport, he will reach Saket College in Ayodhya by a helicopter.

From there, he will go to Hanuman Garhi temple and will pray there for 10 minutes.

At 12 pm, he will reach the construction site and will perform pooja at the present temple. He will also plant night flowering jasmine (parijat) at the site.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 12.30 pm and the foundation stone will be laid at 12.40 pm.

He will also unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on the Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. He will hold a meeting with the members of the trust that oversees the construction of the temple. By 2.20 pm, he will return to Lucknow.

PMO tweet

The Prime Minister’s Office shared a picture of Modi boarding an Air Force plane. He was dressed in traditional dhoti-kurta.

“PM Narendra Modi leaves for Ayodhya,” the PMO tweeted.