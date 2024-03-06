Hitting back at the Opposition parties over comments on his “family”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said leaders of the INDIA bloc have started “abusing” him as the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is certain to return to power.

“The leaders of the INDI alliance have gone crazy as the NDA is certain to return to power. So, they have started abusing Modi. The leaders of the INDI alliance are asking about my family and saying that I am against familism because I don’t have a family. They want to know about my family. They should come here and see. My sisters who are attending this programme are Modi ka parivar. These people are Modi’s family,” the Prime Minister said while addressing a ‘Nari Shakti’ rally at Barasat in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district.

“All the mothers and daughters of Bengal are my family. When Modi is in any trouble all these women, sisters and daughters rise as shields to protect me...140 crore people of the country are my family,” he said.

Significantly, addressing a rally of the INDIA bloc in Patna on Sunday, Lalu Prasad Yadav had hit back at Modi’s charge of dynasty politics against the Opposition parties, including RJD. “What can we do if Narendra Modi does not have a family of his own?” Yadav had said.

In order to counter the RJD patriarch’s personal attack against Modi, the BJP has launched the “Modi Ka Parivar” campaign.

After the public rally at Barasat, the Prime Minister met a group of women from Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against Trinamool Congress leaders have been levelled. He assured the women of security and justice.

“Whatever happened with the women in Sandeshkhali is a matter of shame. TMC is trying to shield the accused. But the storm that started in Sandeshkhali will not remain restricted to the island but reach every corner of Bengal,” Modi said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday got the custody of Shahjahan Sheikh, the prime accused of alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district.

Shajahan, who had been absconding, was arrested on February 29 by the West Bengal police in connection with an alleged assault on ED officers during a raid earlier this year. After his arrest, the ruling Trinamool Congress suspended the strongman from the party for a period of six years.

