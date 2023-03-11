At a time when cracks are appearing especially in Uttrakhand and Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said local models of housing and town planning should be evolved with the help of new technologies to offer solutions and strategy for disaster management. Modi recalled how the Bhunga houses of Kutch survived the earthquake to a large extent.

Speaking at the third session of the National Platform for Disaster Risk Reduction, Modi stated that the theme of the event “Building Local Resilience in a Changing Climate” is familiar to Indian tradition as this element is clearly visible in the wells, architecture, and old cities.

“Enriching local technology and material with the new technology is the need of the hour. When we link the examples of local resilience with future technology, only then we will be able to do better in the direction of disaster resilience,” he told the gathering.

He was also of the view that the lifestyle of yesteryears was very comfortable and it was experience that taught us how to deal with natural calamities of drought, flood and incessant rain. He also highlighted that by studying natural calamities of the past century, an accurate assumption can be made while also stressing on revising these methods in due time, be it material or system.

The way India has expanded the technology and human resources related to disaster management has served the country well, he stressed.

Explore the use of AI, 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT) to make the ambulance network future ready, he advocated. “Recognition and Reform are the two main components for strengthening disaster management,” Modi underlined.

The PM noted the global appreciation for the work of the Indian rescue team in Türkiye and Syria recently has made every Indian proud. He felicitated winners of the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar -- Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) and the Lunglei Fire Station, Mizoram. Modi also inaugurated the exhibition for showcasing innovative ideas, initiatives, tools and technologies in the field of Disaster Risk Reduction.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai were among those present on the occasion.