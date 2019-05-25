PM Modi in Gujarat tomorrow to seek mother’s blessings

National

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek the blessings of his nonagenarian mother Hiraba on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat on Sunday evening to seek the blessings of his mother after his BJP-led NDA returned to power with a massive majority in the Lok Sabha elections.

On Monday, he will be in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha seat he retained in the elections by a margin of 4.79 lakh votes.

“Will be going to Gujarat tomorrow evening, to seek blessings of my Mother. Day after tomorrow morning, I will be in Kashi to thank the people of this great land for reposing their faith in me,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

