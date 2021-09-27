PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Scripting a survival
Indian citizens will now only be a click away from accessing healthcare facilities. The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM), launched on Monday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will provide a digital health ID for every Indian.
Also, the scheme will help connect digital health solutions across the country. Every citizen’s health record will be digitally secure, said Modi, launching the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission through video conferencing.
Ayushman Bharat: Infusing fresh energy
The ABDM scheme will connect the digital health solutions of hospitals across the country with each other, which will not only make the processes of hospitals simplified but also increase ease of living, he said.
At the launch event, Modi highlighted unprecedented reforms in health education and said a much larger number of doctors and medical manpower is being created in India now as compared to 7-8 years ago. “A comprehensive network of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) and other modern health institutions is being established in the country and work on establishing one medical college in every three Lok Sabha constituencies is going on,” he said.
Ayushman Bharat crosses 1.5-cr mark in hospital admissions as non-Covid-19 treatments resume
Modi also talked about boosting health facilities in villages and said that primary health centre networks and wellness centres are being strengthened. More than 80,000 such centres have already been operationalised.
More than 2 crore countrymen have availed the facility of free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) scheme, half of which are women, he said.
“With 130 crore Aadhaar numbers, 118 crore mobile subscribers, about 80 crore internet users, about 43 crore Jan Dhan bank accounts, there is no such big connected infrastructure anywhere in the world. This digital infrastructure is bringing everything, from ration to administration, to the common Indian in a fast and transparent manner. The way technology is being deployed in governance reforms today is unprecedented,” Modi said.
There has also been an unprecedented expansion of telemedicine during the Covid-19 period and so far about 125 crore remote consultations have been completed through e-Sanjeevani. This facility is connecting thousands of people living in far-flung parts of the country every day with doctors of big hospitals in cities while sitting at home, Modi said.
