National

PM Modi, Ministers greet people on Republic Day

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 26, 2020 Published on January 26, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his greetings to countrymen on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. “Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay. Jai Hind,” he tweeted.

The Prime Minister was joined by Union ministers in wishing people on the micro-blogging site. Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, “Greetings to all Indians on 71st Republic Day”. HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said, “On the occasion of Republic Day, I congratulate students, parents and all related to the education sector.”

“Wishing everyone a happy #RepublicDay,” Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted, “Greetings and good wishes on the occasion of 71st Republic Day. #RepublicDay #Indian”.

Published on January 26, 2020
Republic Day
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Indianness rooted in diversity, says Kerala Governor Khan in Republic Day address