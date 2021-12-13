PM Modi to inaugurate Kashi Vishwanath Dham project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate phase 1 of Kashi Vishwanath Dham today, December 13. This project is constructed at a cost of ₹339 crore and is done with a vision to create an easily accessible pathway connecting the temple to the banks of river Ganga, a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office said.

The foundation stone of the project was laid by PM Modi on March 8, 2019. 23 new buildings have been constructed and will provide diverse facilities to pilgrims and devotees.

PM Narendra Modi tweeted, “Tomorrow, 13th December is a landmark day. At a special programme in Kashi, the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Dham project will be inaugurated. This will add to Kashi’s spiritual vibrancy. I would urge you all to join tomorrow’s programme.”

The press release highlighted that the project involved the purchase and acquisition of more than 300 properties around the temple. Mutual negotiations were done for these acquisitions.

Conclave

PM Modi will also visit Kaal Bhairav Temple and witness Ganga aarti. PM Modi will also participate in a conclave with Chief Ministers of 12 BJP-led States along with Deputy CM’s from Bihar and Nagaland.

Chief Ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh will be attending the conclave.