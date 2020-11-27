PM Modi to visit Ahmedabad on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ahmedabad to assess the development and preparations of Covid-19 vaccine at Zydus Cadila’s facility on the outskirts of the city.

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel confirmed to reporters about the Prime Minister’s visit on Saturday. However, it will be a brief visit for about two hours in the morning.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to visit Serum Institute of India’s (SII) facility in Pune later in the day.

Will start making vaccine before phase-3 results: Zydus Cadila Chairman

The PM will be at SII between 1 pm and 2 pm, and will have discussions with Serum officials on the Covid-19 vaccine.

PM Modi will review the status of the vaccine, including its launch, production and distribution mechanisms during his visit.

Zydus Cadila is developing one of the Covid-19 vaccine candidates in India under its brand, ZyCov-D, which is a plasmid DNA vaccine.

The company has successfully completed first two trials, and the third trial is expected to begin in December.