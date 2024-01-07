Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat from January 8 to 10 to inaugurate the tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 at Mahatma Mandir, Gandhinagar.

The theme of the summit, held from January 10 to 12, is ‘Gateway to the Future’ to celebrate “20 Years of Vibrant Gujarat as the Summit of Success”.

On January 9 , Modi will hold bilateral meetings with World Leaders , followed by a meeting with the CEOs of top global corporations.

On the same evening, he will also inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, an official release said.

Modi will then travel to GIFT City to where he will interact with prominent business leaders at in the Global FinTech Leadership Forum.

According to the release, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit -- conceptualised in 2003 by Narendra Modi as then Gujarat Chief Minister -- has evolved into one of the most reputed global forums for business collaboration, knowledge sharing and strategic partnerships for inclusive growth and sustainable development.

There are 34 partner-countries and 16 partner-organisations participating in this year’s Summit. Furthermore, the Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region will utilise the Vibrant Gujarat platform to showcase investment opportunities in the North-Eastern regions, the release added.

The Summit will host various events including seminars and conferences on globally relevant topics such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility, and Renewable Energy and Transition towards Sustainability.

According to the release, in the Trade Show, companies will display products made from world class state of the art technology. E-mobility, Start-ups, MSMEs, Blue Economy, Green Energy & Smart Infrastructure are some of the focus sectors of the Trade Show.