Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects related to power, rail and road sectors in Telangana worth more than ₹56,000 crore.

The PM's official function here was attended by the State Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy among others.

After a long time, a CM of Telangana received PM Modi and shared dais with him during the official programme. BRS supremo and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao had, on several occasions, skipped the PM's official visits to the state in the past.

At the event here, the Prime Minister, among other projects, dedicated NTPC's 800 MW (Unit-2) of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project in Peddapalli.

Based on ultra-supercritical technology, the project will supply 85 per cent power to Telangana and will have the highest power generation efficiency of approximately 42 per cent among all power stations of NTPC in the country.

The foundation stone of the project was also laid by the PM earlier.

The PM also dedicated the 660 MW (Unit-2) of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Chatra, Jharkhand. This is the country's first Supercritical Thermal Power Project conceived with an Air Cooled Condenser (ACC) of such large magnitude which reduces water consumption to one-third in comparison to conventional water-cooled condensers.

The commencement of work in this project was flagged off by the Prime Minister.

Revanth Reddy said PM means like a big brother and the state needs his support for to progress like Gujarat, Modi's home-state.

Telangana, a Congress-ruled state did not want confrontation with the Centre and desired cordial relations, he said.

"We would like to contribute to the ambitious target of a USD 5 trillion economy," he added.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy also participated.