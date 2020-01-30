PM, President pay homage to Gandhi on 72nd death anniversary

The nation, on Thursday, remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his 72nd death anniversary with President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the country in paying homage to the Father of the Nation.

Kovind, Modi, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh offered floral tributes at Gandhi’s memorial at Rajghat where an interfaith prayer meeting was held.

President Kovind pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, New Delhi https://t.co/hoaGUR83g7 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 30, 2020

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and BJP veteran LK Advani were among those who paid homage at Rajghat.

Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs - Admiral Sunil Lanba, Air Chief Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria and General Manoj Mukund Naravane - were also present.

A gun salute was given at the memorial where school students and people from different walks of life gathered to pay respects to Bapu.

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1948.

Other leaders

Mahatma Gandhi was remembered in Tamil Nadu on Thursday on his 72nd death anniversary, with leaders paying tributes.

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, his deputy O Panneerselvam and various State Ministers paid floral tributes to a portrait of the Mahatma in Chennai.

In neighbouring Puducherry, Lt Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy paid homage to the Mahatma. Industries Minister MOHF Shah Jahan, Member of Parliament V Vaithilingam and top-ranking officials were among those present.