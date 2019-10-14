PMC scam: Centre should come out in open, says Prithviraj Chavan

The former Chief Minister of Maharashtra and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has demanded that in the Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank (PMC) scam, the Centre should inform the citizens about the kind of action it is planning to take against officials in the Reserve Bank of India and Cooperative Department of the Maharashtra Government, for their failure to detect the fraud.

Addressing the media on Monday, Chavan asked, “How it is possible that the bank had 73 per cent exposure of its loan book to HDIL builders, which is a complete violation of the banking laws. Even if some people have been arrested in the PMC scam, but what about the auditors of the bank.”

Commenting on the poll campaign, Chavan said that BJP is not canvassing on local issues affecting Maharashtra, but is raising issues such as Article 370, which could have relevance to a Kashmir election, he said.