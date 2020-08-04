PMDP projects, including IIT and AIIMs, in Jammu on track: Home Ministry

The Home Ministry has said that all major Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) projects, including AIIMS and IIT in Jammu, are on track and all bottlenecks have been removed.

“Rambagh flyover pending for over 5 years in Srinagar completed and opened to traffic,” the Ministry tweeted on Tuesday.

In June 2018, only seven projects were complete with expenditure at just 27 per cent. In July 2020, 17 projects have been completed or substantially completed, the Home Ministry said. Expenditure under the project has now doubled to 54 per cent.

The completed projects include Rambagh Flyover, Phase-1 of Jhelum Flood Mitigation Project and IIT Jammu campus. The Ministry added that work on AIIMS Jammu had started while all contracts of Pakal Dul project had been awarded. Ring Road Jammu will be completed next year, it said.