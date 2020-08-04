National

PMDP projects, including IIT and AIIMs, in Jammu on track: Home Ministry

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on August 04, 2020 Published on August 04, 2020

The Home Ministry has said that all major Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) projects, including AIIMS and IIT in Jammu, are on track and all bottlenecks have been removed.

“Rambagh flyover pending for over 5 years in Srinagar completed and opened to traffic,” the Ministry tweeted on Tuesday.

In June 2018, only seven projects were complete with expenditure at just 27 per cent. In July 2020, 17 projects have been completed or substantially completed, the Home Ministry said. Expenditure under the project has now doubled to 54 per cent.

The completed projects include Rambagh Flyover, Phase-1 of Jhelum Flood Mitigation Project and IIT Jammu campus. The Ministry added that work on AIIMS Jammu had started while all contracts of Pakal Dul project had been awarded. Ring Road Jammu will be completed next year, it said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on August 04, 2020
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Yediyurappa conducts review meet on ventilator beds