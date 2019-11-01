Polavaram irrigation project works resume on Friday in AP

Life in picture-perfect Mechuka
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
The works on the mega Polavaram irrigation project on the Godavari in West Godavari district resumed on Friday and the new contractor, Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited, began the work at the project site, according to Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav.
He was briefing the media at Amaravati on Friday. He said the AP High Court had cleared the reverse tendering process in the Polavaram project, a national project, on Thursday and the remaining head works as well as the hydel power project works had been awarded to Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited, as it was the sole bidder after revoking the earlier TDP Government's decision to give it to Navayuga Engineering Company Limited. Navayuga had moved the High Court and the legal hurdle had been cleared on Thursday, he added.
Reverse tendering process: He said as much as Rs 800 crores was saved by adopting the reverse tendering process, advocated by Chief Minister Y.S Jaganmohan Reddy, and "for the past few months the opposition Telugu Desam Party and other parties have been raising a hue and cry that work on the project has been stopped. We have silenced them with our action. As promised, we resumed the work on Nov 1."
He explained that work at the site had been stopped at the project site due to the flood situation and as soon as the floods receded the work had started. "We will complete the project by May-June, 2021, as our officials have estimated and we will prove TDP leaders wrong. We will not fool the public with false assurances. The oft-repeated claim of former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu that 70 per cent of the project has been completed is rubbish."
He accused the previous Government of totally neglecting relief and rehabilitation works and said his Government would also focus on that aspect.
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
Scroll around your 360-degree world with this reimagined 3-in-1 camera
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Hyundai’s premium family sedan gets sharper design, more app-based features and is now also BS-VI ready
Yes. But only if you have a savings account in the bank in which you want to open a fixed deposit
The Indian rupee (INR) opened yesterday’s session strongly at 70.78 against its previous close of 70.89 ...
Comprehensive policies offer more protection and meet the needs of universities; those from India are cheaper
A lot of drama surrounded the whistleblower allegation against Infosys’s top management this month. The stock ...
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism