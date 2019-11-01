Polavaram irrigation project works resume on Friday in AP

The works on the mega Polavaram irrigation project on the Godavari in West Godavari district resumed on Friday and the new contractor, Hyderabad-based Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited, began the work at the project site, according to Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav.

He was briefing the media at Amaravati on Friday. He said the AP High Court had cleared the reverse tendering process in the Polavaram project, a national project, on Thursday and the remaining head works as well as the hydel power project works had been awarded to Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited, as it was the sole bidder after revoking the earlier TDP Government's decision to give it to Navayuga Engineering Company Limited. Navayuga had moved the High Court and the legal hurdle had been cleared on Thursday, he added.

Reverse tendering process: He said as much as Rs 800 crores was saved by adopting the reverse tendering process, advocated by Chief Minister Y.S Jaganmohan Reddy, and "for the past few months the opposition Telugu Desam Party and other parties have been raising a hue and cry that work on the project has been stopped. We have silenced them with our action. As promised, we resumed the work on Nov 1."

He explained that work at the site had been stopped at the project site due to the flood situation and as soon as the floods receded the work had started. "We will complete the project by May-June, 2021, as our officials have estimated and we will prove TDP leaders wrong. We will not fool the public with false assurances. The oft-repeated claim of former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu that 70 per cent of the project has been completed is rubbish."

He accused the previous Government of totally neglecting relief and rehabilitation works and said his Government would also focus on that aspect.