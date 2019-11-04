Pollution in Delhi-NCR: People losing precious years of their lives, says Supreme Court

Freed from an inhuman practice
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
People are losing precious years of their lives due to pollution, the Supreme Court said Monday, and slammed authorities for their failure to curb pollution in Delhi-NCR.
A bench of justices Arun Mishra and Deepak Gupta asked the Centre to call environmental experts, including from IIT, to the court within 30 minutes. “Can we survive in this atmosphere? This is not the way we can survive,” the bench said adding that the authorities have left the people to die.
The court said it will not tolerate this and will fix liability on the state governments. “Delhi is choking every year and we are not able to do anything. Question is that every year this is happening,” the bench said, adding, “It cannot be done in a civilised country.”
It also took serious note of crop burning in Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh, and said it cannot go unabated every year. “Why there should be unabated crop burning every year? Every year there is hue and cry. States know this but still they are not tackling this issue,” the bench said.
Senior advocate Aparajita Singh, assisting the apex court as an amicus curiae in the air pollution matter, told the bench that as per the Centre’s affidavit, crop burning has gone up by 7 per cent in Punjab and down by 17 per cent in Haryana.
The top court called the pollution in Delhi-NCR as atrocious and said no one is safe even inside homes. “It is too much. No one is safe even inside their house. It is atrocious,” the bench said.
People are being advised not to come to Delhi due to pollution, state governments are responsible for this. “You are asking people to die. Your states (Punjab and Haryana) are also badly affected. Is this the administration left in Punjab and Haryana? Every year this is happening. We will fasten the liability of states and panchayats also,” the bench said.
No more carrying night soil on the head. Nai Disha uplifts women through training in livelihood skills
This Himalayan Buddhist hamlet in Arunachal Pradesh is modernising at its own pace
Scroll around your 360-degree world with this reimagined 3-in-1 camera
Stylish but non-secure fit combines with pretty good sound
Pick up in retail volumes, higher demand during the festival season and favourable monsoon indicate a possible ...
Investors can, however, try to bottom-fish in mid and small-cap stocks
A strong break above ₹3,200 will strengthen the bullish momentum
The company should benefit from its brand strength and wide reach when demand revives
The bad news first: There is too much plastic in the world. The good news is that scientists, both in India ...
Noble Laureate Esther Duflo on why there are better things to fight for than just the growth rate, the fallout ...
It’s Shah Rukh Khan’s 54th birthday. Just the right time for a quiz on Khans.Khan you do it1 Which Khan has a ...
One morning, at break of day...Right Hand (RH): (loud shriek) Aaaaaaargh! I’m gone! I’m dead!Left Hand (LH): ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism