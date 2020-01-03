Power Grid slashes electric vehicle charging rates by 50 per cent in Hyderabad

Power Grid Corporation has slashed by 50 per cent the rate for charging electric vehicles in Hyderabad, in an effort to give a boost to the emerging mode of transportation.

Power Grid, with Hyderabad Metro Rail Ltd and L&T Metro (Hyderabad) Rail Ltd, has installed four electric vehicle charging stations at the Miyapur Metro Ststion; Hyderabad Next Galleria Mall at Hitech City; Next Galleria at Punjagutta; and Nagole metro rail station.

The price for charging individual e-vehicles and e-taxis will now be Rs 12.60 per kWh, as against Rs 24.60 per kWh earlier.

The move is part of Power Grid Corporation’s eco-friendly green services, according to a company statement.

Users can make payments on the mobile app, POWERev, which can be downloaded from Play Store by registering, using their mobile numbers as user ID.

At present, all of Power Grid’s EV charging stations are equipped with one heavy duty charger.

Interestingly, the first, functional charging station for eVehicles in India came up in Hyderabad, which has over 200 eVehicles — buses, taxis and individual vehicles -- plying at present.