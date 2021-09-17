Power Ministry orders setting up district-level committees

In order to ensure the involvement and oversight of the people in the process of power sector reforms, and their implementation, the Power Ministry has issued an order to set up district level committees. These committees would exercise oversight over all power-related schemes of the government, as also its impact on the provision of services to the people, it said Friday in a statement.

The committee would comprise most senior member of Parliament (MP) in the district as the Chairperson, other MPs in the district as Co-chairpersons, District Collector as Member Secretary, among others.

Regular meetings

As per the order, the committee of a district will meet at the district headquarters at least once in three months to review and coordinate the overall development of power supply infrastructure in the district, in accordance with the schemes of the government.

All States and Union Territories will have to notify and ensure establishment of these District Electricity committees, under intimation to the Ministry of Power. The order also stated that it will be the responsibility of the Convenor and Member Secretary to conduct the meetings on a regular basis and issue timely minutes.