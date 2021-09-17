National

Power Ministry

Power Ministry orders setting up district-level committees

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on September 17, 2021

All States and Union Territories will have to notify and ensure establishment of District Electricity Committees   -  The Hindu

These will oversee power-related schemes

In order to ensure the involvement and oversight of the people in the process of power sector reforms, and their implementation, the Power Ministry has issued an order to set up district level committees. These committees would exercise oversight over all power-related schemes of the government, as also its impact on the provision of services to the people, it said Friday in a statement.

The committee would comprise most senior member of Parliament (MP) in the district as the Chairperson, other MPs in the district as Co-chairpersons, District Collector as Member Secretary, among others.

Regular meetings

As per the order, the committee of a district will meet at the district headquarters at least once in three months to review and coordinate the overall development of power supply infrastructure in the district, in accordance with the schemes of the government.

All States and Union Territories will have to notify and ensure establishment of these District Electricity committees, under intimation to the Ministry of Power. The order also stated that it will be the responsibility of the Convenor and Member Secretary to conduct the meetings on a regular basis and issue timely minutes.

Published on September 17, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

energy and resource
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like