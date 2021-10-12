Power Ministry directs NTPC, DVC to provide electricity to Delhi

The Power Ministry directed NTPC and Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) on October 10 to provide as much electricity to Delhi as demanded by its distribution companies (Discoms). According to the Government, the maximum demand of Delhi was 4,536 MW (peak) and 96.2 MU (Energy) on October 10, 2021. It further added that there was no outage on account of power shortage, as the required amount of power was supplied to them.

According to the Government data, in the last two weeks, there was not a single day, when the power requirement of Delhi was not met by the Centre. As per its data, on October 10, energy requirement in the National Capital was 96.2 MU and the availability was 96.2 MU, while the the peak demand was 4,536 MW and it was fully met. Likewise on October 9, the energy requirement was 96.9 MU and the availability was also 96.9 MU. The peak demand was 4,569 MW and it was again met. On October 8, the peak demand was 4,839 MW and it was met by the Centre.

It is to be noted that on October 5, Delhi’s energy need was 112.4 MU and the availability was also 112.4 MU. The demand had surged to a level of 5,189 MW and this was also met.

“NTPC and DVC may offer the normative declared capacity (DC) to the Delhi Discoms as per their allocations made to them under respective power purchase agreements (PPAs), from their coal based power stations,” as per the Power Ministry statement.

Utilisation

Similarly, NTPC may offer the normative declared capacity to Delhi Discoms as per their allocations from gas based power plants, under respective PPAs. The gas available from all sources including SPOT, LT-RLNG may be included while offering the declared capacity to Delhi Discoms, as per the statement.

In addition, guidelines have also been issued regarding utilisation of unallocated power on October 11 to meet the increased demand from the coal-based power generation. Under these guidelines, the States have been urged to use the unallocated power for supplying electricity to the consumers of the State, and in case of surplus power, the States are urged to intimate so that this power can be reallocated to other needy State.

“Further, if any State is found selling power in power exchange or not scheduling this unallocated power may be temporarily reduced or withdrawn and reallocated to other States which are in need of such power,” the Ministry said.