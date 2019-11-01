President rule imminent if no govt is in place before Nov 7: BJP leader

Life in picture-perfect Mechuka
The struggle in forming a new government in Maharashtra continued on Friday but it took a slightly ominous turn with the State Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar stating that Maharashtra may head for President’s rule if the new government is not in place by November 7.
The time limit of the current Maharashtra Legislative Assembly is November 9.
Mungantiwar told media persons that a new government will have to be formed within the stipulated time, otherwise the President’s rule will be imposed. The chief hindrance in forming a stable government was the Shiv Sena’s insistence of occupying the Chief Minister’s post for two and a half years.
Mungantiwar added that the people’s mandate has been given to Mahayuti and not to a single party.
Mahayuti is the pre-election alliance comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and like-minded smaller parties.
On Friday morning, Shiv Sena stumped all the parties by saying that it can muster the requisite numbers for forming the government in Maharashtra without the help of BJP and had the strength in the Assembly for the floor test.
Sena MP Sanjay Raut, while interacting with the media, said that the new Chief Minister would be from Shiv Sena and he would assume the office under the leadership of party chief Uddhav Thackeray.
However, he had refused to share any details about his talks with Congress and NCP, whose support is paramount in forming the government in Maharashtra. Obliquely refering to BJP, he had said that the arrogance of power had destroyed several people.
On the issue of portfolio sharing with BJP, Raut had said that his party consisted of politicians and not traders.
On Thursday, Raut had called upon the Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. He had termed his visit as a courtesy call upon Pawar for wishing him on Diwali. On the other hand, the NCP said that it could think of an alternative government for the State.
NCP’s spokesperson and Mumbai President, Nawab Mallik, told BusinessLine that if the BJP is threatening of taking the State towards the President’s rule, then the NCP will have to work towards providing an alternative stable government.
“Maharashtra’s janta (people) has asked the BJP and Shiv Sena to form the government. But if they failed to prove their strength on the floor of the House, then alternative will have to be worked out,” he said.
The mechanics of an alternative government was not shared by Mallik.
