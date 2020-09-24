National

Private blood banks, hospitals to be allowed to conduct plasma therapy for Covid patients

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on September 24, 2020 Published on September 24, 2020

Maximum charges should be Rs 5,500 per 200 ml bag for the therapy

In Maharashtra, private blood banks and hospitals will be allowed to charge only a maximum rate of Rs 5,500 per 200 ml bag for the plasma therapy of COVID patient, said State Health Minister, Rajesh Tope on Thursday.

The Minister warned that if the rate is higher than Rs 5,500, then the additional amount charged will have to be reimbursed to the patients, otherwise, the blood bank licence could be revoked by the competent authority.

He said that free plasma therapy was conducted on a trial basis in the Government Medical Colleges. The Central Government and the Central Drug Standards Organization has issued guidelines for the use of the therapy,

An expert committee was constituted through the State Blood Transfusion Council to determine the cost of this plasma per dose to make this therapy available to the patients at affordable rates. The committee has fixed the rates keeping in view the cost of collecting plasma and the service charges for additional tests on blood as per the National Blood Policy, he said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 24, 2020
Maharashtra
Covid-19
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.