Private equity investments hit record high of $28.66 billion in 2020

Xiaomi’ a Mi Smart Speaker is here to play
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
Private equity investments in India hit a record high of $28.66 billion till September end this calendar year, significantly over the $16.27 billion invested in entire 2019. In 2018, PE investments stood at $10.8 billion.
Although PE investments in volume terms have seen a huge surge so far in 2020, there has been a drop in the number of deals, which came in at 560 so far this year as against 663 in entire 2019, data available with Refinitiv, a global provider of financial markets data, showed. In the last four years including 2020, the total PE investments have touched nearly $70 billion.
The strong showing in PE investments so far in calendar 2020 was driven by flows into Jio Platforms at $15.34 billion, according to Refinitiv. The next highest was for Tower Infrastructure Trust at $3.4 billion followed by Flipkart Online Services at $1.2 billion.
There was huge bump up in PE investments in the July-September 2020 quarter at $23.47 billion compared with $ 1.49 billion in the second quarter ended June 30 this calendar year. On the number of deals, too, the third quarter ended September 30 saw a rise at 197 from 184 deals in the previous quarter.
Going by the trend so far, it is clear that PE firms don’t want to miss an opportunity to put more money to work during the Covid-19 pandemic, say industry observers. It may be recalled that PE firms had missed a similar opportunity during the global financial crisis of 2007-08.
In the Indian landscape, there has been no slowdown in the deal activity in each of the three quarters so far in 2020. The number of deals in the first, second and third quarters this calendar year stood at 179, 184 and 197, respectively.
Although few PE firms anticipated that entire industries could be shuttered overnight, those with kegs of dry powder and loads of fire power made the most of the situation to buy into Indian firms at relatively cheap valuations in the Covid-19 scenario, industry observers said.
In terms of industry-specific investments, communications, internet-specific and computer software have seen the maximum investments coming in the third quarter of 2020. Internet-specific companies continue to attract maximum PE interest in the third quarter 2020 — at $2.87 compared with $418 million in the previous quarter. Computer software saw an investment of $1.2 billion and communications stood at $18.74 billion in the third quarter of 2020.
Meanwhile, fund-raising (by PE firms) in the September quarter this year stood at $1.85 billion, higher than the $149 million raised during the previous quarter. In the third quarter last calendar year, the total fund raising stood at $ 3.38 billion.
It looks bigger than it sounds, but offers up some competition to the smaller Alexa speaker
Available during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale
The PM’s call to become a world beater in toys has created a buzz around Gujarat’s clock town Morbi. But ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Risk in portfolio to be evaluated from January 2021
December futures should move beyond ₹51,000 to establish sustainable rally
Among the many tools to identify and predict the price trend of commodities, volume and open interest (OI) can ...
Despite a strong IPO season, the stock of Angel Broking Ltd, one of the largest retail brokers in India, ...
Why a proud Hindu is a difficult icon for the Right; the downside of sharing one’s big day with the Mahatma; ...
It is the kind of book we need right now — considerate, yet blunt and cautiously hopeful
On October 3, exactly 10 years ago, the 2010 Commonwealth Games started in Delhi. This week’s quiz is on major ...
Be it food, clothing or accessories, minimalism guided MK Gandhi’s choices in life. While his political ...
Mullen Lowe Lintas Group offers a toolkit for brands to navigate Covid-19
Emotion AI is helping brands get truer customer feedback, but it has its pluses and minuses
Festive pushIt’s that time of year again. There may be general gloom, but brands are trying to shake it off ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...