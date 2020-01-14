National

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams govt for rising inflation

PTI New Delhi | Updated on January 14, 2020 Published on January 14, 2020

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit out at the central government over its inability to control spiralling prices of vegetables and essential commodities.

The Congress leader’s comments come a day after data showed that retail inflation rose to about five-and-half year high of 7.35 per cent in December 2019, surpassing the RBI’s comfort level, mainly due to spiralling prices of vegetables as onions were selling costlier.

Priyanka Gandhi accused the government of picking pockets of the common man and also taking away their livelihood.

“The prices of vegetables and other edible commodities is getting out of reach of the common man. What will the poor eat when vegetables, oil, pulses and flour turns expensive. The poor are not even getting employment due to the economic recession. The BJP government has not just picked the pockets of the poor but also kicked on their stomach,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.

Published on January 14, 2020
prices, inflation and deflation
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Centre to fund one-time treatment of ₹15 lakh for certain rare diseases