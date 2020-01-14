Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slams govt for rising inflation

Trends up to January 8, 2020
Type of shutdownOf the 381 internet shutdowns recorded between January 2012 and January 4, 2020, 236 were ...
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday hit out at the central government over its inability to control spiralling prices of vegetables and essential commodities.
The Congress leader’s comments come a day after data showed that retail inflation rose to about five-and-half year high of 7.35 per cent in December 2019, surpassing the RBI’s comfort level, mainly due to spiralling prices of vegetables as onions were selling costlier.
Priyanka Gandhi accused the government of picking pockets of the common man and also taking away their livelihood.
“The prices of vegetables and other edible commodities is getting out of reach of the common man. What will the poor eat when vegetables, oil, pulses and flour turns expensive. The poor are not even getting employment due to the economic recession. The BJP government has not just picked the pockets of the poor but also kicked on their stomach,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.
Small traders of farm produce took a big hit with disruption in online bill processing
Shutdowns in India in 2019 are estimated to have led to a loss of over $1.3 billion. Forum Gandhi reports on ...
