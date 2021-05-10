Production capacity of Covid vaccines ‘gradually ramped-up’: Govt tells SC

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
The Centre has informed the Supreme Court that the production capacity of Covid-19 vaccines has been “gradually ramped-up” in light of the immunisation drive.
“In times of grave and unprecedented crisis when the nation is fighting a disaster of unprecedented magnitude, the executive functioning of the government needs discretion to formulate policy in larger interest. It is submitted that in view of the unprecedented and peculiar circumstances under which vaccination drive is devised as an executive policy, the wisdom of the executive should be trusted,” the Centre noted.
The government said vaccine production was expected to increase in the next couple of months.
It said Serum Institute of India has ramped up production from 5 crore doses per month to 6.5 crore doses monthly. A further increase was expected in July 2021.
Similarly, Bharat Biotech has hiked production from 90 lakh per month to 2 crore doses a month. An increase is expected up to 5.5 crore doses/month by July 2021.
Lastly, Russian Sputnik-V was expected to increase production from 30 lakhs to 1.2 crore doses a month by July 2021.
“Discussions for procurement of vaccines from out of India has been going on since third-quarter of 2020 at a time when the foreign vaccine manufacturers were prioritising their domestic requirements. These negotiations are a complex undertaking, which is currently ongoing on a war-footing using all resources including diplomatic channels,” the government told the Supreme Court.
“Hundred per cent advance of ₹1,732.50 crore was released to Serum Institute of India (SII) for 11 crore doses of Covishield vaccine for May, June and July. Additionally, 100 per cent advance of ₹787.50 crore was released to Bharat Biotech India Ltd (BBIL) for 5 crore Covaxin doses for the months of May, June and July,” the government detailed its purchase plans for the vaccines in the background of the inoculation drive amid a devastating second wave of the pandemic.
It said the current manufacturing of Covaxin of 10 million doses per month would be enhanced to nearly 100 million doses monthly in the next 8 to 10 months.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...