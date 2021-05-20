Provide free education for children orphaned due to Covid: Sonia

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide free education at the Navodaya Vidyalayas to children who have lost either both parents or an earning parent on account the Covid-19.

“These children are left with the trauma of loss and no support towards a stable education or future,” she said in a letter to Modi on Thursday.

She said Navodaya Vidyalayas are one of the most significant legacies of her husband and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. “It was his dream to make high-quality modern education accessible and affordable to talented youth, predominantly from rural areas. There are now, as you know, 661 such schools across the country,” she said.

“I feel that as a nation, we owe it to them to give them hope for a robust future after the unimaginable tragedy that has befallen them,” she added.