Punjab Animal Husbandry Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar assured his Kerala counterpart of providing paddy straw to the state for livestock fodder.

He said the move would help Punjab deal with the excess paddy straw.

Kerala Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchurani, who was leading a 21-member delegation here, said dairying is the main livelihood activity in Kerala and is the primary source of income for lakhs of dairy farmers, according to a state government release.

Kerala ranks second in milk production after Punjab, she said, adding that over the last few years, the high cost of feeding animals has adversely affected the economic viability of the dairy sector.

Kerala, being a land-stressed coastal state, does not generate enough roughage that can be used as fodder for cattle, she said.

Chinchurani said: “If the unused and unwanted paddy straw is transported to Kerala using the Kisan rail project as announced by the Union government, it will benefit a large number of dairy farmers in our state.” Describing the initiative as a “win-win situation” for both states, Bhullar said that the Bhagwant Mann government is ready for all possible cooperation in the matter and will iron out the rest of the details of the pact in due course.

