Quality Circle Forum to host 46th international convention in Hyderabad

Regional airlines fly into rough weather
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
The Quality Circle Forum of India (QCFI) is to organise the ‘International Convention on Quality Control Circles (ICQCC - 2021)’ during November 24-27, 2021 at the Novotel & HICC in Hyderabad.
The conference is expected to draw over 5,000 delepgates from all over the world. The four- day event will be conducted both online and offline and participation from India is expected to be high, a statement said.
The convention is being hosted on the theme ‘Quality Concepts Facilitating Societal and Economic Turnaround,’ in keeping with the current global pandemic situation and its impact on society and the economy.
The learnings from this pandemic showcase how quality concepts practitioners from around the world have ignited minds to develop innovative solutions and methods in industry to give a fillip to the economy and societal welfare.
ICQCC–2021 India will provide opportunities to experts and practitioners of QCC and other allied concepts to exchange view points and search for new avenues to improve process management, value addition and cost reduction.
The forum will introduce l Case Study Presentation through Models & Charts. The convention would also have a Model Exhibition and Home Kaizen Exhibition.
