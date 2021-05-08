National

R Siva appointed DMK legislature party leader in Puducherry Assembly

PTI Puducherry | Updated on May 08, 2021

Senior DMK leader R Siva was on Friday appointed as the DMK legislature party leader in the territorial assembly. He won the April 6 assembly polls from Villianoor here.

A party press release said DMK General Secretary Durai Murugan announced the appointment of Siva to the post.

DMK is the main opposition party in the 30-member Puducherry Assembly, having won six seats in the polls.

DMK is part of the Congress headed Secular Democratic alliance here. The Congress won two seats.

Published on May 08, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

State Assembly
Puducherry
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.