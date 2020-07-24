Rahul Gandhi claims govt ‘rubbishing’ his warnings on China

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took a jibe at the government over the rise in Covid-19 cases and escalating Chinese aggression in Ladakh, and claimed that it continues to rubbish his warnings.

He added that even though he warned the government on Covid-19, “disaster” has followed.

“I kept warning them on Covid-19 and the economy. They rubbished it. Disaster followed. I keep warning them on China. They’re rubbishing it,” he tweeted.

India saw a record single-day spike of 49,310 Covid-19 positive cases taking the country’s tally to 12,87,945 on Friday, while the recoveries surged to 8,17,208, according to the Union Health Ministry data.