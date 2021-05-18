National

Railway Board delegates power to General Managers to spend upto Rs 2 crore

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on May 18, 2021

The funds will be used for the setting up oxygen generation plants

All Railway COVID Hospitals will be equipped with oxygen plants, for which General Managers have been delegated further powers to spend up to ₹2 crore in each case for sanction of oxygen generation plants.

The power was delegated through a Railway Board letter dated May 4, 2021, said an official release

Railways are planning massive capacity enhancement across 86 railway hospitals across India, it said adding constant efforts are being made to add critical medical equipment like BIPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders in railway hospitals.

As of now, four oxygen plants are functional, 52 are sanctioned and 30 under various stages of processing. Railways have also issued instructions that COVID affected employees may be admitted to empanelled hospitals on referral basis as per need.

This massive capacity enhancement in railway hospitals would usher in better infrastructure to handle medical emergencies, added the official release.

Published on May 18, 2021

railway
coronavirus
Covid-19
