Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi files petition in Supreme Court against HC order

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on July 22, 2020 Published on July 22, 2020

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi

Rajasthan HC had asked the Speaker to delay disqualification process of 19 rebel Cong MLAs

Rajasthan is facing a Constitutional crisis and a decision to avoid it is left to the cognisance of the Supreme Court, said State Assembly Speaker CP Joshi on Wednesday.

Joshi has approached the apex court against the Rajasthan High Court’s decision to ask him to delay the process of disqualification of 19 rebel MLAs, including former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot.

Addressing reporters, Joshi said he accepted the directions from the High Court.

“But that doesn’t mean that one democratic institution can encroach on the functioning of another democratic institution. That is why I asked my counsel to file a special leave petition in Supreme Court. This means that we are heading for a constitutional crisis.

Role of Speaker

“The role and authority of the Speaker is well defined in the Constitution. So if that authority gets circumvented, that means there is an attempt to diminish or weaken that authority. It is a threat to Parliamentary Democracy. So to avoid a constitutional crisis, I thought I should file an SLP at the Supreme Court,” Joshi said.

He added that it is a question of the honour of an office, not of an individual. He hoped that the apex court will give a clear definition of the roles by upholding the Constitution.

