Rajasthan government bans photography during distribution of food among poor

The Rajasthan government on Friday prohibited photography during the distribution of food packets and essential among the destitute in the state, as per the media reports.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot maintained that food and ration distribution among the poor should be taken as a service and should not be made a medium of publicity and competition.
He further mentioned that the intention should be to help needy and poor people are and not to make a publicity stunt out of it.
"Poor and destitute people, who have become completely dependent on the government, have the first right on ration and cooked food packets,” he said.
"Photography during food and ration distribution has been banned in the state. This should not be made a medium of publicity," an official release quoting the Chief Minister said.
Gehlot directed the district collectors to encourage NGOs and other organizations to come forward to help the needy. He said social distancing norms should be followed while distributing food packets among the needy.
Meanwhile, 90 new coronavirus cases were reported as of April 11 morning in Rajasthan, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Rajasthan to 553. Among the total people infected as on date, 21 recuperated and 3 died due to the virus.
